A few years ago, Microsoft released a game called Miami Street for PC. It wasn't meant for high-end systems, but could be played on less powerful devices like tablets. The game was since rebranded to "Forza Street." According to the team, Forza Street is a "race-on-the-go" experience, confirming prior leaks .

In Forza Street, you enter the street racing scene to win the car collection of your dreams. Pick an event, set your lineup, and race for infamy. Race to collect legendary cars – from classic muscle to modern supercars – turning your garage into a trophy case. The developer also says that Forza Street features streamlined controls that focus on timing. Lastly, unlike the lengthy races found in Forza Horizon 4, you can squeeze in a quick one-minute race.

In order to attract more players, Microsoft is bringing Forza Street to Samsung Galaxy devices. CNET reported the following.

Along with the announcement of a partnership, Park revealed Microsoft's Forza Street will come to Galaxy devices. The racing game originally released last year to Windows 10 computers. Those interested can pre-register for the game on the Galaxy Store or Google Play.

Are you interested in trying out Forza Street on Galaxy tablets and phones? Let us know.