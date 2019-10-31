With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Chapter 2 has once again changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recent Dockyard Deal set of missions, one of the challenges for this week will have you finding and visiting a boat launch, coral cove, and flipper pond. This one can be tough if you don't know where to look, but thankfully we've found where to go, so you don't have to.

Knowing the challenge

First and foremost, this challenge won't be live until Thursday, October 31, at 9:30 a.m. EST. After that time, you'll be able to jump in and tackle it, but just know that it won't be live until the weekly missions go live in Fortnite.

You'll only be able to do this challenge once you've completed one of the Dockyard Deal missions, which shouldn't be too hard at all. After that, you simply have to find the areas on the map and visit them. You don't want to do these in order, so either choose whichever is closest to you first, or try and visit them all in one game. Finally, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations if you get stuck.

Where to find Boat Launch, Coral Cove & Flipper Pond in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. The Boat Launch can be found South of Misty Meadows and head behind the snowy mountain. There, you'll find a boat set up in front of a few cameras. The Coral Cove can be found the Northwest of the map, where a cluster of islands sit. Go to the Eastern most island and you'll find the Cove, which is a set of huts. The Flipper Pond is East of Holly Hedges, and sits amongst a handful of trees. Look for a small home overlooking a pond.

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Dockyard Deal Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy exploring Fortnite Chapter 2 for some time!