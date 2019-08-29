With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Season X has changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recently leaked Blockbuster set of missions, one of the prestige missions for this week will have you searching for a spot between a rotary phone, a fork-knife, and a hilltop house full of Carbide and Omega posters. Thankfully, we've found exactly where you need to look to get this one done.
Knowing the challenge
Finding the Battle Star is a reasonably straightforward challenge, but players won't be able to discover them until Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET, when the game resets. Because the challenges leaked, however, we're able to take a look at where the area will be to give you a heads up.
This is a prestige mission for the Blockbuster missions this week, meaning you'll have to first complete the first set of missions. Thankfully, those aren't too tough, and when you're ready to tackle the prestige missions, this one isn't too much of a challenge either. Simply walk up to the area where all three locations meet and pick up your Battle Star. Most Fortnite players will know how these types of challenges go by now, and but if you're stuck, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations.
Where to search between a rotary phone, a fork-knife, and a hilltop house full of Carbide and Omega posters in Fortnite
- Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as they are the best for challenges like these.
- Head to the location on the map below, which is on a small hilltop just East of Fatal Fields.
- Find the patch of dirt that's on the mountain to locate your Battle Star.
- Simply walk up to the patch of dirt, and grab the Battle Star that pops up.
Once you collect the star, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in. Thanks to how easy this Battle Star is to find, you shouldn't have any trouble grabbing it right at the start of the match, especially if you parachute into where it is.
If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Blockbuster Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy for a bit!
