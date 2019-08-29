With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Season X has changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recently leaked Blockbuster set of missions, one of the prestige missions for this week will have you searching for a spot between a rotary phone, a fork-knife, and a hilltop house full of Carbide and Omega posters. Thankfully, we've found exactly where you need to look to get this one done.

Knowing the challenge

Finding the Battle Star is a reasonably straightforward challenge, but players won't be able to discover them until Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET, when the game resets. Because the challenges leaked, however, we're able to take a look at where the area will be to give you a heads up.

This is a prestige mission for the Blockbuster missions this week, meaning you'll have to first complete the first set of missions. Thankfully, those aren't too tough, and when you're ready to tackle the prestige missions, this one isn't too much of a challenge either. Simply walk up to the area where all three locations meet and pick up your Battle Star. Most Fortnite players will know how these types of challenges go by now, and but if you're stuck, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations.

Where to search between a rotary phone, a fork-knife, and a hilltop house full of Carbide and Omega posters in Fortnite