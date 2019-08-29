With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Season X has changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recently leaked Blockbuster set of missions, one of the missions for this week will have you visiting some blasts from the past in the form of a run-down Heor Mansion an abandoned Villain Lair. In case you've forgotten these two iconic locations, we've found exactly where you need to look in go to get this mission done.

Knowing the challenge

Finding the Battle Star is a reasonably straightforward challenge, but players won't be able to discover them until Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET, when the game resets. Because the challenges leaked, however, we're able to take a look at where you'll need to go to give you a heads up.

Longtime players of Fortnite will remember both of these locations, as they played some pivotal roles in earlier seasons. The Villain Lair was the home of the rocket launch that took off many seasons ago. The mansion itself has been used in a variety of ways but has been abandoned for some time. Getting to both of these areas shouldn't be heard, but if you're stuck, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations.

Where to find a run down Hero Mansion and an abandoned Villain Lair in Fortnite