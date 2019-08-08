With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Season X has changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recently leaked Spray and Pray set of missions, one of the more tedious challenges will have you looking for three gas stations. While veteran Fortnite players might know where to turn, we've found the locations of them for anyone who needs a refresher on where to look.

Knowing the challenge

This is one of the easier challenges for this week, but players won't be able to actually complete it until Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. when the game resets. Because we know what the challenge is, however, we know exactly what you have to do and where you need to go.

When the time comes, simply walk up to the gas stations and put any type of spray on them. Select your favorite spray from the emote wheel, and repeat the process three times. You only have to spray three gas stations, so thankfully you won't be working too hard. If you're stuck, though, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations.

Where to find Gas Stations in Fortnite

Check the map below for where all of the gas stations can be located. The biggest clump of gas stations are located in Pleasant Park, where you'll be able to find two right in the town and one just outside of it. You only need to find three gas stations, so aim for an area that has the highest concentration of them.

After finding and spraying the three gas stations, you'll be done. You don't have to do all three in the same match, but because of how many locations there are, it shouldn't be too hard to do so. Once you're done, you can begin checking off the remaining challenges for this week.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Spray and Pray Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy for a bit!

Take your gaming to the next level

KontrolFreek FPS Performance Freek Vortex Thumbsticks ($17 at Amazon) When it comes to video games, making sure you have the advantage is key. These thumbsticks will ensure that by giving you better grip and better aim through three distinct level grips. Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times. PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station ($16 at Amazon) Worrying about battery life can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. Make sure your controllers are always ready to play by keeping them charged at all times!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.