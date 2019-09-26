With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Season X has changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recent Bullseye set of missions, one of the missions for this week will have you hitting targets at a variety of firing ranges. Firing ranges are nothing new to Fortnite, but this mission is a bit more specific, so we've found exactly where you need to go for it.

Knowing the challenge

The base challenge for the mission requires players to simply hit an easy target at a firing range, while the Prestige version of the challenge requires you to hit a hard one. Both forms of targets pop up at every firing range, so it's only a matter of completing the missions in a different match before moving on to the next one. Make sure you have the Prestige missions available when you go for the hard target, and you'll be fine. Getting to these areas shouldn't be hard, but if you're stuck, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations.

Where to find different firing ranges in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. The first firing range is North of Snobby Shores, along the Western coast of the map and just South of Haunted Hills. South of Polar Peaks is where you'll find the second firing range, just at the bottom of one of the mountains. The final firing range is perched North of Lucky Landing and South of Fatal Fields, so head in between both locations to find it.

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Bullseye Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy until Season X is done next week!

Take your gaming to the next level

KontrolFreek FPS Performance Freek Vortex Thumbsticks ($17 at Amazon) When it comes to video games, making sure you have the advantage is key. These thumbsticks will ensure that by giving you better grip and better aim through three distinct level grips. Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times. PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station ($16 at Amazon) Worrying about battery life can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. Make sure your controllers are always ready to play by keeping them charged at all times!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.