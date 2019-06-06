It's that time again! The fifth week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and one of the objectives this week will have players visiting a variety of racetracks and doing a lap around each of them. It's likely the toughest of the challenges this week due to how much time it will take to finish, but overall, it won't be too tough for anyone to get done.

Knowing the challenge

While this is part of a three-part challenge that also involves driving in other racetracks across the map, this challenge isn't too tough to finish in any of its stages. In fact, driving around the tracks is easy enough, but finding them can be a bit difficult if you're unsure where to look.