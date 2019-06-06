It's that time again! The fifth week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and one of the objectives this week will have players visiting a variety of racetracks and doing a lap around each of them. It's likely the toughest of the challenges this week due to how much time it will take to finish, but overall, it won't be too tough for anyone to get done.
Knowing the challenge
While this is part of a three-part challenge that also involves driving in other racetracks across the map, this challenge isn't too tough to finish in any of its stages. In fact, driving around the tracks is easy enough, but finding them can be a bit difficult if you're unsure where to look.
Where to find the Desert, Snowy, and Grassland Racetracks
- Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo, as it's the best for challenges like these.
- The first track you'll want to get to is the desert track, located just above Paradise Palms and South of Lonely Lodge.
- The snowy track is located just Northwest of Happy Hamlet and will be atop a mountain range (see image below).
-
The grassland track is located Southeast of Junk Junction and directly West of The Block
After doing a lap in the track, the challenge will complete for the match, and you'll have to either finish your game or back out and jump into a new game to progress through the stages. Other than that, you shouldn't have any trouble doing laps. Once you're done, you can begin checking off the remaining challenges for this week.
If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Week 4 challenges to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu and prepare to head back out for whatever challenge you might need finishing. There's tons to do this week, so you'll be busy for a bit!
Take your gaming to the next level
Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PlayStation 4 ($88 at Amazon)
Games take up a bunch of hard drive space nowadays. Make sure you never have to worry about freeing up space again when the latest game or downloadable content releases.
Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon)
Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times.
Astro Gaming C40 TR Controller ($200 at Amazon)
A brand new entrant into the controller game, Astro aims to deliver a better way to play games with rear buttons, map-ability across the controller, and interchangeable analog sticks and d-pads.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.