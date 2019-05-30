The fourth week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and one of the objectives this week will have players visiting a variety of locations that have food-themed mascots at them. The third and final stage of this challenge will task players with dancing on top of a giant Dumpling head, which shouldn't come as a shock if you've been playing Fortnite for some time, as Epic Games loves to incorporate various food-themed challenges from time to time.
Complete the challenge
While this is part of a three-part challenge that also involves dancing in other areas of the game, this challenge isn't too tough to finish in any of its stages. In fact, finding the different areas is fairly easy, but just in case you've seen them or are new to Fortnite, we've found them for you.
How to dance on top of a giant Dumpling head
- Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo, as it's the best for challenges like these.
- Head towards Lucky Landing, which is one of the furthest Southern areas in the game.
- As you land, you should see the giant Dumpling head on a building **closest to the entrance of the landing (see image above).
-
Either land on the Dumpling or build your way up to it, climb on top of the head, and dance.
After doing any kind of dance, the challenge should be done, and you'll officially be all done with this week's three staged challenge. If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Week 4 challenges to see what you've missed or need to still complete, or simply head back to the main menu and prepare to head back out for whatever challenge you might need finishing. There's tons to do this week, so you'll be busy for a bit!
