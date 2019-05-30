The fourth week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and one of the objectives this week will have players visiting a variety of locations that have food-themed mascots at them. The third and final stage of this challenge will task players with dancing on top of a giant Dumpling head, which shouldn't come as a shock if you've been playing Fortnite for some time, as Epic Games loves to incorporate various food-themed challenges from time to time.

While this is part of a three-part challenge that also involves dancing in other areas of the game, this challenge isn't too tough to finish in any of its stages. In fact, finding the different areas is fairly easy, but just in case you've seen them or are new to Fortnite, we've found them for you.