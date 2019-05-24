The third week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and after players complete all of them, they'll be able to go looking for another Battle Star, the location of which is hidden in the loading screen you can see above. While the picture above may show what looks to be some dogs enjoying their day, the drawing on the cement shows the location of the star, which can be found in the far corners of the map.

How to find hidden Battle Star in Week 3's Loading Screen

Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. You'll want to head immediately for Junk Junction, and try to get as close to the Northwestern side of the spot as possible (see image below). As you near the Western entrance to Junk Junction, keep an eye out for a stack of cars that feature an ice cream truck, situated right next to the yellow crane. Land on top of the stack of the cars for the Battle Star to appear, and simply search the star to pick it up and complete your quest.

Once you collect the star, you'll be all done with Week 3's challenges, and ready for next week. Just in case you haven't, make sure to finish all of your Week 3 challenges before attempting to find this star, as it won't appear unless you've done them all. For some help with the challenges, make sure to check our challenges list for links to more guides.

Take your gaming to the next level

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PlayStation 4 ($88 at Amazon) Games take up a bunch of hard drive space nowadays. Make sure you never have to worry about freeing up space again when the latest game or downloadable content releases. Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times. Astro Gaming C40 TR Controller ($200 at Amazon) A brand new entrant into the controller game, Astro aims to deliver a better way to play games with rear buttons, map-ability across the controller, and interchangeable analog sticks and d-pads.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.