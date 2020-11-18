What you need to know
- Epic Games has just announced new Houseparty integration for Fortnite.
- It means that players will be able to video chat with their friends live whilst playing the game.
Epic Games has announced that Fortnite now supports integration with Houseparty, enabling players to video chat with their friends live in-game.
In a press release Wednesday the company stated:
Beginning today, connect with your friends in Fortnite like never before. Whether you're enjoying the latest in-game event or chasing an elusive Victory Royale, the new integration with the Houseparty app brings revolutionary video chat technology so that you can video chat with friends while playing Fortnite.
The new feature will be available on PC, PS5, and PS4 (but not Xbox currently), and players will need Houseparty installed on an iOS or Android device. Players will need to connect their Houseparty account to their Epic Games account and will unlock the Rainbow Fog Wrap as a reward for doing so.
As you can see from the image, once linked up, players can use their mobile device to connect to Houseparty, and the video chat will be displayed in-game. From Epic:
To bring video chat into Fortnite, take these steps:
- Open Houseparty on iOS or Android and Connect to Fortnite through Settings or the TV icon.
- Join your friends like you normally would or invite them to join you
- Fire up Fortnite on a PC or PlayStation
- Continue talking to your friends while you play
Epic says the video chat will be cropped to focus on player faces, and you'll get a Fortnite-themed background so only your face is shown. The feature can also be turned off in the parental control settings and is designed for use by players aged 13 and up. Only your Houseparty friends will be able to join video chats, and only people in the room will be able to see your video.
You can read the full report here.
Ready to ditch Google Photos? These are the best alternatives
While Google Photos is one of the best photo backup solutions out there, we understand if you're looking to jump ship given the recent news about the service. We've rounded up the best alternatives for you to check out.
Google Pixel 4a review: The best camera under $400 is a perfect 2020 phone
It turns out Google's "less is more" approach really fits well within the constraints of a less-expensive phone, and its strengths in software and camera processing stand out against less-refined competition. The Pixel 4a picks up right where the 3a left off, with better specs, the same great camera, and a $50 lower price.
Want an Oculus Quest 2? Here's where to buy one!
The Oculus Quest 2 represents the future of wireless VR gaming systems. Here's where to buy one, and all the accessories you'll need for it, too!
Looking for some action? Check out these action games on PS4.
In the market to get some great action games to play on your PlayStation 4? Here are some of the best the console has to offer right now.