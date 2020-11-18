Epic Games has announced that Fortnite now supports integration with Houseparty, enabling players to video chat with their friends live in-game.

In a press release Wednesday the company stated:

Beginning today, connect with your friends in Fortnite like never before. Whether you're enjoying the latest in-game event or chasing an elusive Victory Royale, the new integration with the Houseparty app brings revolutionary video chat technology so that you can video chat with friends while playing Fortnite.

The new feature will be available on PC, PS5, and PS4 (but not Xbox currently), and players will need Houseparty installed on an iOS or Android device. Players will need to connect their Houseparty account to their Epic Games account and will unlock the Rainbow Fog Wrap as a reward for doing so.

As you can see from the image, once linked up, players can use their mobile device to connect to Houseparty, and the video chat will be displayed in-game. From Epic:

To bring video chat into Fortnite, take these steps: Open Houseparty on iOS or Android and Connect to Fortnite through Settings or the TV icon. Join your friends like you normally would or invite them to join you Fire up Fortnite on a PC or PlayStation Continue talking to your friends while you play

Epic says the video chat will be cropped to focus on player faces, and you'll get a Fortnite-themed background so only your face is shown. The feature can also be turned off in the parental control settings and is designed for use by players aged 13 and up. Only your Houseparty friends will be able to join video chats, and only people in the room will be able to see your video.

You can read the full report here.