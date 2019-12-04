With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Chapter 2 has once again changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recent Chaos Rising set of missions, one of the challenges for this week will have you scouring one of the game's new loading screens to find hidden coordinates that will gift you some additional XP. This one can be tough if you don't know where to look, but thankfully we've found where to go, so you don't have to.

Knowing the challenge

First and foremost, this challenge won't be live until Thursday, Dec. 5, at 9:30 a.m. EST. After that time, you'll be able to jump in and tackle it, but just know that it won't be live until the weekly missions go live in Fortnite.

Secondly, you'll only be able to do this challenge once you've completed eight of the Chaos Rising missions, which is when you unlock the loading screen.

This week's loading screen features a character staring up at a handful of television screens. While some of the screens showcase where to find some of the new items for Sorana - the latest hidden character to Fortnite - the screen you're looking for is the one that has Kevin the Cube on it, which will lead us to Steamy Stacks.

How to find the hidden XP in Fortnite's Latest Loading Screen

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. Head towards Steamy Stacks, and make your way to the Kevin the Cube memorial near the Southern portion of the area. Underneath the cube, you'll find an XP sign pop up. Simply build up to the letter to see it pop up and claim it from there. Should you get stuck, refer to the map below, and you'll find the letter right there!

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Chaos Rising to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There is a lot to do this week, so you'll be busy exploring Fortnite Chapter 2 for some time!