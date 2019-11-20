With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Chapter 2 has once again changed up the way players will be taking them on. One of the challenges in this week's Trick Shot will have you searching for three large, humanoid structures across the map so you can dance near them.

Past challenges have involved fighting enemies here, so it's likely you'll know where to go, but if you're unsure of where to go, we've got you covered.

Knowing the challenge

First and foremost, this challenge won't be live until Thursday, Nov. 21, at 9:30 a.m. EST. After that time, you'll be able to jump in and tackle it, but just know that it won't be live until the weekly missions go live in Fortnite.

You'll only be able to do this challenge once you've completed one of the Trick Shot missions, which shouldn't be too hard at all. After finding the structures, simply start dancing in front of them, and it'll count as the challenge. Finally, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations if you get stuck.

How to find the Pipeman, Hayman, and the Timber Tent in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. The Timber Tent is located in between Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges, near a row of trees. The Hayman is Southwest of Frenzy Farms, in an open field, and is very hard to miss. The Pipeman is directly South of Misty Meadows, and is just past the snowy mountains near the end of the map.

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Trick Shot Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge.