Epic Games dropped a new content update earlier this week to Fortnite , adding on to last week's 9.10 patch that introduced a handful of fixes. The 9.10 content update didn't change much in the way of gameplay fixes, but did introduce a brand new weapon to the battle royale in the form of the Burst SMG.

The new weapon is available in common, uncommon, and rare versions and can be found in any way in the game. Much like its name implies, the Burst SMG fires a quick, 4-round burst, and has a 24 round magazine. In order to make room for the new gun, the Supressed Submachine Gun has been vaulted, meaning its now out of rotation in the game for the time being.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

Weapon/Item Changes:

Burst SMG

Available in Common, Uncommon and Rare variants.

Fires a quick 4 round burst.

Deals 23, 24, 25 damage.

1.75x headshot multiplier.

24 round magazine.

Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, and Vending Machines.

Uses Light Ammo.

Vaulted

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Common, Uncommon, Rare

Gameplay Changes

Team Rumble

Now spawning 4 hot spots each match, to ensure that there is at least one on each side more often. This is a temporary fix until we can set up functionality to force the same number on each side in big team modes.

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite earlier today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.

Take your gaming to the next level

KontrolFreek FPS Performance Freek Vortex Thumbsticks ($17 at Amazon) When it comes to video games, making sure you have the advantage is key. These thumbsticks will ensure that by giving you better grip and better aim through three distinct level grips. Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times. PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station ($16 at Amazon) Worrying about battery life can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. Make sure your controllers are always ready to play by keeping them charged at all times!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.