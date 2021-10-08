The 2021 Formula 1 season continues after an upset at last month's Russian Grand Prix which saw Mercedes' Hamilton take the lead over Red Bull's Verstappen. This weekend teams and drivers will be in Akfirat, Turkey for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix and we have all the details on how you can watch the race on TV or online.

The first Turkish Grand Prix was held in 2005 immediately after the $40 million Hermann Tilke-designed Intercity Istanbul Park finished construction. The German engineer and racing driver has designed a number of Formula 1's best tracks including the Red Bull Ring in Austria, the Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan and even the Sochi Autodrom where last month's Russian Grand Prix was held.

The Intercity Istanbul Park has a total of 14 turns, a circuit length of 3.29 miles (5.33km) and drivers will complete 58 laps before finishing the 192 mile (309km) race. Columbia's Juan Pablo Montoya currently holds the best lap record of one minute and twenty four seconds which he set back in 2005 when the circuit was first opened.

All eyes have been on the weather ahead of Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix as it began to rain at the end of the Russian Grand Prix and drivers were forced to switch to intermediate tires. Despite starting on pole and leading for most of the race, McLaren's Lando Norris ended up finishing in seventh place as he was the only driver to continue using slick tires after his competitors switched to intermediate tires. Thankfully though, there is only a 40 percent chance that it will rain on Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix and drivers and teams will likely be more prepared this time around.

The big news at the Russian Grand Prix though was the fact that Hamilton earned his 100th Grand Prix victory and managed to pull ahead of Verstappen in the standings as he came in first while his rival came in second. Will Verstappen be able to turn the tide at this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix?

Whether you're rooting for Hamilton, Verstappen or just want to catch all of the action at the Intercity Istanbul Park this weekend, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix from anywhere in the world.

Turkish Grand Prix - When and where?

The 2021 Turkish Grand Prix will be held at the Intercity Istanbul Park in Akfirat which is an hour east of Turkey's capital from October 8-10. Two practice sessions will be held on Friday and another practice session along with the qualifying session will be held on Saturday. The 2021 Turkish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, October 10 at 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST. Racing fans in the U.S. will be able to watch the Turkish Grand Prix on ESPN while it will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, TSN in Canada and on Fox Sports in Australia.

Watch the Turkish Grand Prix for free

Racing fans in Austria will be able to watch the entire F1 season for free this year as the Red Bull-owned free-to-air station ServusTV has split the broadcast rights with ORF. This means that if you live in Austria, you'll be able to watch the Turkish Grand Prix for free on either ServusTV or ORF beginning at 2pm CEST on Sunday.

How to watch the Turkish Grand Prix in the U. S.

If you live in the U. S. and have cable, you'll be able to watch the Turkish Grand Prix on ESPN with coverage of the race beginning at 7:55am ET / 4:55am PT on ESPN2. If you happen to miss the race, don't worry as ESPN will show a replay on ESPN2 later on in the afternoon at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Turkish Grand Prix on ESPN. Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the race online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Watch the Turkish Grand Prix in Canada

Formula 1 fans in Canada will be able to watch the Turkish Grand Prix on TSN and the network's coverage of the race will begin at 7:55am ET / 4:55am PT on TSN 1 and TSN 5. You can also stream the entire race online with the TSN app on your smartphone and other mobile devices.

If you've already cut the cord and want to watch the Turkish Grand Prix online, you can get access to TSN's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.

Live stream the Turkish Grand Prix in the UK

UK viewers with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to watch this year's Turkish Grand Prix on the network's dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel beginning at 1pm BST. However, you can also stream the full race on your smartphone or tablet with the Sky Go app.

Don't want to sign up for a lengthy Sky Sports contract just to watch the Turkish Grand Prix, don't worry as you can watch the race live on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.98 or a Sky Sports Two Month Pass for £25.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the race on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

How to watch the Turkish Grand Prix in Australia

If you live in Australia and have a Foxtel cable package, you'll be able to watch the Turkish Grand Prix on Fox Sports beginning at 10:55pmpm AEST / 8:55pm AWST on Sunday evening. However, if you happen to miss the race, there will be replays on Monday at both 6am AEST / 4am AWST and later on in the afternoon at 12pm AEST / 10am AWST.

Not interested in signing up for cable to watch the Turkish Grand Prix? Don't worry as you can watch the entire event online on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix.

How to watch the Turkish Grand Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the Turkish Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's race when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.