We've reached the halfway point in Formula 1's 2021 season and drivers and teams will be in Hungary for what looks to be a heated Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend and we have all the details on how you can watch the race on TV or online.

The ongoing rivalry between Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen came to a head earlier this month at the British Grand Prix when the two drivers collided during the first lap of the race. While Verstappen crashed his car into the tire barrier and was taken to the hospital, Hamilton went on to take the podium after passing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with just three laps left in the race.

As Verstappen is currently in first place with 185 points with five wins and eight podiums, winning this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix could be enough to move Hamilton out of second place and back to the top of the standings. Hamilton also currently holds the best lap record at the Hungaroring with a time of one minute and sixteen seconds which he set at last year's Hungarian Grand Prix which does give him an advantage over Verstappen.

The Hungarian Grand Prix is held at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Hungary each year and the track has 14 turns with a circuit length of 2.722 miles. Drivers will complete 70 laps and cover just over 190 miles before finishing the race. The Hungaroring also holds the distinction of being Formula 1's first Grand Prix behind the former Iron Curtain. Back in 1985, former chief executive of the Formula 1 Group Bernie Ecclestone decided he wanted a race in the USSR and a friend recommended Budapest. The circuit was originally intended to be located in Budapest's largest park and be similar to the one used in the Monaco Grand Prix. However, the Hungarian government decided to build the Hungaroring outside the city near a major highway.

Whether you've been closely following the 2021 Formula 1 season or the rivalry between Hamilton and Verstappen, we have all the details on how you can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix from anywhere in the world.

Hungarian Grand Prix - When and where?

The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix will be held at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Hungary from July 30 to August 1. Two practice sessions will be held on Friday and another practice session along with the qualifying session will be held on Saturday. The Hungarian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, August 1 and the race will begin at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST. Racing fans in the US will be able to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on ESPN while it will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, TSN in Canada and on Fox Sports in Australia.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix for free

Racing fans in Austria will be able to watch the entire F1 season for free this year as the Red Bull-owned free-to-air station ServusTV has split the broadcast rights with ORF. This means that if you live in Austria, you'll be able to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix for free on either ServusTV or ORF beginning at 3pm CEST on Sunday.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further below in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's race when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

