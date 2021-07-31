We've reached the halfway point in Formula 1's 2021 season and drivers and teams will be in Hungary for what looks to be a heated Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend and we have all the details on how you can watch the race on TV or online.
The ongoing rivalry between Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen came to a head earlier this month at the British Grand Prix when the two drivers collided during the first lap of the race. While Verstappen crashed his car into the tire barrier and was taken to the hospital, Hamilton went on to take the podium after passing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with just three laps left in the race.
As Verstappen is currently in first place with 185 points with five wins and eight podiums, winning this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix could be enough to move Hamilton out of second place and back to the top of the standings. Hamilton also currently holds the best lap record at the Hungaroring with a time of one minute and sixteen seconds which he set at last year's Hungarian Grand Prix which does give him an advantage over Verstappen.
The Hungarian Grand Prix is held at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Hungary each year and the track has 14 turns with a circuit length of 2.722 miles. Drivers will complete 70 laps and cover just over 190 miles before finishing the race. The Hungaroring also holds the distinction of being Formula 1's first Grand Prix behind the former Iron Curtain. Back in 1985, former chief executive of the Formula 1 Group Bernie Ecclestone decided he wanted a race in the USSR and a friend recommended Budapest. The circuit was originally intended to be located in Budapest's largest park and be similar to the one used in the Monaco Grand Prix. However, the Hungarian government decided to build the Hungaroring outside the city near a major highway.
Whether you've been closely following the 2021 Formula 1 season or the rivalry between Hamilton and Verstappen, we have all the details on how you can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix from anywhere in the world.
Hungarian Grand Prix - When and where?
The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix will be held at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Hungary from July 30 to August 1. Two practice sessions will be held on Friday and another practice session along with the qualifying session will be held on Saturday. The Hungarian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, August 1 and the race will begin at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST. Racing fans in the US will be able to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on ESPN while it will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, TSN in Canada and on Fox Sports in Australia.
Racing fans in Austria will be able to watch the entire F1 season for free this year as the Red Bull-owned free-to-air station ServusTV has split the broadcast rights with ORF. This means that if you live in Austria, you'll be able to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix for free on either ServusTV or ORF beginning at 3pm CEST on Sunday.
We have all the details on how you can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further below in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's race when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live in the U. S.
If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on ESPN with coverage of the race beginning at 8:55am ET / 5:55am PT. If you happen to miss the race, don't worry as ESPN will show a replay on ESPN3 later on in the afternoon at 11am ET / 8am PT.
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on ESPN. Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the race online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
Watch the Hungarian Grand Prix in Canada
Formula 1 fans in Canada will be able to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on TSN and the network's coverage of the race will begin at 8:55am ET / 5:55am PT on TSN5. You can also stream the entire race online with the TSN app on your smartphone and other mobile devices.
If you've already cut the cord and want to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix online, you can get access to TSN's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.
Live stream the Hungarian Grand Prix in the UK
UK viewers with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to watch this year's Hungarian Grand Prix on the network's dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel beginning at 2pm BST. However, you can also stream the full race on your smartphone or tablet with the Sky Go app.
Don't want to sign up for a lengthy Sky Sports contract just to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix, don't worry as you can watch the race live on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.98 or a Sky Sports Two Month Pass for £25.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the race on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.
How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix in Australia
If you live in Australia and have a Foxtel cable package, you'll be able to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on Fox Sports beginning at 10:55pm AEST / 8:55pm AWST on Sunday evening. However, if you happen to miss the race, there will be replays on Monday at both 6am AEST / 4am AWST and later on in the afternoon at 12:30pm AEST / 10:30am AWST.
Not interested in signing up for cable to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix? Don't worry as you can watch the entire event online on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.
