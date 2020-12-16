It's that time of year again! The time of the year where you've caught yourself not buying all the Christmas presents you were supposed to buy a month ago. Time for some last-minute shopping! But don't wait too long because if you're ordering online, you're going to run into shipping delays. It's more inevitable than ever before thanks to the global pandemic that has been ruining shipping times all year long. No one wants to get Christmas presents after Christmas, so don't be the one to give them. If you're ordering online from Walmart , the company has outlined exactly when you need to order your goods to get them before Dec. 25.

Walmart has several ways you can get your orders when buying online. You can order with free two-day delivery, free NextDay delivery, or order for in-store pickup. Each one has its own deadline. With two-day delivery, you need to order before Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. For NextDay, order by Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. And for in-store pickup, order by Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. to be able to pick it up on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. These times are based on your local time zone.

You'll notice even though these say two-day and NextDay, they aren't quite that fast. It could be that you get your order the next day. Then again, maybe not. That's the whole point because so many people are ordering online and shipping services are so bogged down they can't necessarily guarantee the timing.

One thing you might consider is signing up for Walmart+. There are a lot of benefits to this service, which is similar to Amazon Prime in what it offers, but there are some extras worth talking about for the holidays. For one thing, Walmart has eliminated its $35 minimum threshold for free shipping for Walmart+ members. That means you can order anything, even the stocking stuffers, and get free delivery. Groceries still have a $35 minimum, but the service does promise unlimited grocery delivery, which is also a nice perk if you don't want to go out into the harshness of winter.

