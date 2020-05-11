While live sports have been cancelled in pretty much all forms during the current health crisis, that doesn't mean you can't show your team colors. If you're looking for a way to display your team pride in these unprecedented times, what better way than a FOCO face mask with your team's logo emblazoned on it?

With officially-licensed NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB face masks and gaiter scarves, you can keep your face covered when out and about while showing off your team pride.

There's been some debate over the effectiveness of face masks, though the CDC has come down on the side of advising face coverings when leaving the home, be they homemade or store-bought. It's not all that easy to find face coverings in stores these days with many selling out as soon as stock arrives, and it can be hard to make your own face mask. FOCO's options are available to order now meaning you can skip that process altogether.

With teams from the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB leagues included, you're bound to find your favorite team on a FOCO face mask. The facial coverings come in a 3-pack for $25 with adult and youth sizes available, shipping no later than June 5 or June 10 depending on your team. Your purchase includes three reusable, anti-dust face coverings with differing team-themed designs. There are also several generic designs with prices from $13 for those.

It's worth noting that the coverings are breathable, though you'll need to provide your own filter, and they are intended for personal use and not medical purposes. Proceeds from the sales of these face masks will go to COVID-related charities, too.