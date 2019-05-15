This flaw can enable an attacker who is within 30 feet of you while you're using the key to communicate with it or with the device it is paired to. As scary as that sounds, there is a very limited potential for abuse because for it to happen:

Google has issued an advisory for users of the Bluetooth version of its Titan Security Key that says they all need to be replaced due to a misconfiguration in the pairing protocol. Users of the affected keys have received an email with full details, but if you're unsure the affected keys are marked at T1 or T2 on the rear.

Regardless, a flaw is a flaw and when it comes to something like a two-factor authentication key, a prompt fix and replacement are in order. That's what Google is doing. If you use an iOS device with your key, it will stop working once you update to version 12.3. if you use an Android device with your key, it will stop working with the June 2019 Security Patch. That's plenty of time to get a free replacement, which you can do by visiting google.com/replacemykey.

In the meantime, Google has some suggestions for you. First of all, do not disable two-factor-authentication. Your backup method of authenticating will still work as it always did and NFC/USB keys are not affected in any way. Google has a few suggestions for those who use the affected Bluetooth keys. Always use it in a private place where nobody is within 30 feet of you, and once you've signed into your device with it, unpair it through the device settings. If you need to use it again, repair it and unpair when you're finished.

While the scenarios where an attacker could get access via this flaw are very specific, security is paramount. these keys need to be replaced right away, and it's great to see Google eating the loss instead of trying to work around it. If you use a Titan BLE key, be sure to get your free replacement and follow the safe practices outlined above in the meantime. Stay safe out there.