Whether you love the franchise or hate it, Five Nights at Freddy's is making its way to consoles through PlayStation VR, offering up new ways to scare players.
What is Five Nights at Freddy's?
If you've spent even a small amount of time watching popular let's players on YouTube, you've likely heard of Five Nights at Freddy's (FNaF). It appeared in the let's play scene in 2014 and quickly became a hit with millions watching their favorite YouTuber's react to its scares. In it, players take on the role of a security guard who, through the use of various security cameras, attempts to survive until the morning while the pizza shop they are in is overrun with evil animatronics. The first game eventually led to several sequels
Kind of think of it like if Chuck E. Cheese's became haunted.
Is Five Nights at Freddy's VR a new game or an older game with VR support?
Five Nights at Freddy's VR will be an entirely new game, but it will contain several locations seen within previous titles and is being described as "a collection of VR experiences based on the original Five Nights at Freddy's games." Don't worry, though. There will still be new experiences in it that longtime fans can look forward to. Players will now be controlling a technician tasked with fixing the animatronics. You can imagine how well that goes. One false move could lead to your demise. No pressure.
According to some first impressions from PlayStation, Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted features 20 levels from the original games and 20 all new mini-games for players to enjoy, one of which is escape room-themed.
What type of VR support will it have?
Players will be able to use either a DualShock 4 controller or PS Move controller with their PSVR to interact with door and light controls, pick up objects, solve puzzles, activate their flashlight, and more. It may seem pretty basic, but that's because the series itself has very basic gameplay as it falls within the point-and-click genre.
Not only that, but VR adds a whole other level of immersion to the frightening experience. Just by turning your head you could come face-to-face with one of the animatronics, and they're definitely not something you want to see up close and personal.
When can I play it?
Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted is set to release for PlayStation VR this spring, though an exact date was not revealed.
This will be the first time that the series has made a jump to consoles, and pre-orders are not yet available at this time. It is unknown how much it will cost.