Whether you love the franchise or hate it, Five Nights at Freddy's is making its way to consoles through PlayStation VR, offering up new ways to scare players.

If you've spent even a small amount of time watching popular let's players on YouTube, you've likely heard of Five Nights at Freddy's (FNaF). It appeared in the let's play scene in 2014 and quickly became a hit with millions watching their favorite YouTuber's react to its scares. In it, players take on the role of a security guard who, through the use of various security cameras, attempts to survive until the morning while the pizza shop they are in is overrun with evil animatronics. The first game eventually led to several sequels

Kind of think of it like if Chuck E. Cheese's became haunted.

Is Five Nights at Freddy's VR a new game or an older game with VR support?

Five Nights at Freddy's VR will be an entirely new game, but it will contain several locations seen within previous titles and is being described as "a collection of VR experiences based on the original Five Nights at Freddy's games." Don't worry, though. There will still be new experiences in it that longtime fans can look forward to. Players will now be controlling a technician tasked with fixing the animatronics. You can imagine how well that goes. One false move could lead to your demise. No pressure.