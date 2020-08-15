Just as a workout makes your body strong, meditation can improve your mental health. FitMind is a highly-rated meditation training program that is backed by neuroscience — and you can get two years' access for just $49.

There are many proven benefits to meditation, from reducing stress to improving your ability to concentrate. However, not everyone has time to attend weekly classes.

FitMind offers a more flexible schedule. This app helps you master meditation through a 30-day program that has been adopted by companies like Amazon and Uber, along with addiction clinics and schools.

Each session works towards improving your mental state, and the app explains the science behind the techniques being taught. FitMind also sets you daily challenges, which help to make meditation a part of your lifestyle.

Rated at 4.8 stars on the App Store, FitMind allows you to track your progress over time. In addition, the app lets you connect with a community of users and read about the latest psychological research.

Normally priced at $200, subscriptions are now only $49 with this deal.

