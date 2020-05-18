Huami, the maker of Xiaomi's popular Mi Bands and Amazfit smartwatches, has revealed that it is working on a reusable transparent plastic mask with a self-disinfecting feature. In a phone interview with TechCrunch, the company said that the mask will be equipped with ultraviolet lights that will disinfect the filter inside in ten minutes when it is connected to a power supply through a USB port.

The mask, which is called Aeri, will feature user-replaceable filters that will apparently be on par with N95 filtration capacity. Since the filter can be sanitized by the built-in ultraviolet lights, each filter is expected to last up to 90 days, which is significantly higher than the average life of N95 respirators currently available.