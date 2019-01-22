Developed by Innerspace VR and published by Vertigo Games — of Arizona Sunshine and Skyworld fame — we have here a VR puzzle game called A Fisherman's Tale, available for PlayStation VR (PSVR) , HTC Vive, Windows Mixed Reality, and Oculus Rift. It opens with news that a terrible storm is set to hit the coast, and not every fishing vessel has yet returned to port. What could a fisherman who lives in a cabin attached to a lighthouse do?

In A Fisherman's Tale, you play as a miniature wooden puppet living inside a model cabin attached to an old lighthouse, which also has a model cabin attached to an old lighthouse inside that, and so on down. The scale goes both ways, meaning there seems to also be an endless supply of larger lighthouses and cabins outside your model, which makes for some very cool visuals akin to facing two mirrors at each other and watching an infinite tunnel extend.

A Fisherman's Tale is a polished combination of storytelling and artwork, and it's filled with puzzles that rely on scale and alternate realities.

This is a puzzle game, and most of the challenges involve this level design in some way. In your attempts to reach the top of the lighthouse, you'll generally need to find parts to fix years of neglect or keys to open long-locked doors, but not everything is contained on your scale. For example, if you have a miniature piece of hardware that needs to be larger to work at your scale, you can drop the hardware into the model inside your model. What happens above, so happens below, and that miniature piece of hardware you found in your cabin just became much larger.

Yes, most of the puzzles involve tracking something down that's been lost over the years, but I didn't find them repetitive (no doubt helped along by the relatively short playtime). You meet new characters who are keen to help you along (after you find something to help them), the size and multiple-reality mechanic will cause you to pause more than a couple of times, and puzzles get more challenging as you get used to how the game works.

The backstory of the fisherman is told through superb voice narration by Augustin Jacob, and the feeling that you're inside a storybook is only heightened by the art style and smooth animation. It's completely full of charm, and the story told is heartfelt and wraps up in an endearing way. During a playthrough, if you choose to have puzzle hints on, instead of just pointing at your objective, the narrator will add some depth to the story that also helps you in your quest. In the background, beneath the gull cries and whipping winds, a beautiful soundtrack complements your time here.