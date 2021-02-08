Android smartphones are still in the process of receiving the Android 11 update , but the tech world waits for no one, and Android 12 is already being prepared for its first developer preview soon. There have been tidbits of information here and there on what to expect for the update, and while Android in its current form seems pretty full-featured at this point, there's always something that can be improved or implemented. It seems we're getting our first look at some of these improvements thanks to screenshots recovered by XDA-Developers .

The screenshots show a bright, cream-colored UI that could be our first look at the improved system-wide theming system that's said to be introduced in Android 12. Some of the best Android phones have their own version of themes that you can buy from their respective stores, but this would likely bring a more consistent experience across the Android ecosystem. It was recently hinted that this could make it to Android 12, and allow users to choose both a primary and accent color or the system could suggest a theme based on the wallpaper which looks to be the case here.

Google also looks to be implementing a way to notify the user when device peripherals are being used, such as the camera or mic, by placing a highlighted icon at the right of the status bar. When clicked, it would open to tell you what apps are using which peripherals. The device privacy settings show the ability to easily access toggles to allow or block access to these functions.

There appear to be some changes coming to the notification shade as well, with the number of quick panel buttons seemingly reduced to just four when contracted. The buttons also may change shape when activated, as noted by the darkened, circular WiFi toggle next to the brighter, squircle toggles. As far as the notifications, they appear to be more rounded and the toggle to expand them is now highlighted to better separate from the rest of the notification. The date and time have switched positions.