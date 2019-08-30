To celebrate the 1-year anniversary of Firewall Zero Hour's release, is is free for PlayStation Plus members from August 28 until September 2. A couple of days have passed already, but you can still get your gaming in over the weekend. The developer also released some pretty interesting statistics about it as of this month.

You've played over 4,028,896 total hours

You've eliminated over 26,833,576 enemies

Your top three chosen Contractors are Texas, Red, and Skip

Your top three chosen maps are Compound, District, and Hotel

Your top three chosen weapons are Taylor X-75, Spitfire, and Taylor X-75 CQB

Firewall Zero Hour is a 4v4 tactical shooter where players control contractors and carry out missions. Since its release it has added new maps, weapons, contractors, and a whole lot more.

You can download Firewall Zero Hour through the PlayStation Store.