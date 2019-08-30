What you need to know
- Firewall Zero Hour is exclusive to PlayStation VR.
- To celebrate one year after release, it will be free with weekend for PS Plus members.
- It is best played with a PlayStation Aim controller.
To celebrate the 1-year anniversary of Firewall Zero Hour's release, is is free for PlayStation Plus members from August 28 until September 2. A couple of days have passed already, but you can still get your gaming in over the weekend. The developer also released some pretty interesting statistics about it as of this month.
- You've played over 4,028,896 total hours
- You've eliminated over 26,833,576 enemies
- Your top three chosen Contractors are Texas, Red, and Skip
- Your top three chosen maps are Compound, District, and Hotel
- Your top three chosen weapons are Taylor X-75, Spitfire, and Taylor X-75 CQB
Firewall Zero Hour is a 4v4 tactical shooter where players control contractors and carry out missions. Since its release it has added new maps, weapons, contractors, and a whole lot more.
You can download Firewall Zero Hour through the PlayStation Store.
