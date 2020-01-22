The Clone Wars are finally coming to an end.
- Disney has released a new trailer for the final season of Star Wars the Clone Wars.
- This concludes the long-running Clone Wars series that debuted in 2008.
- New episodes will stream weekly from the 17th of February on Disney Plus.
All good things must come to an end, and TV shows are (mercifully) no exception. The long-running Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated TV series will reach its climax in just over a month as the final season is set to debut.
The show will be streaming on Disney+, and the firm has just released a trailer showing us how it's all going to go down. Expect epic lightsaber battles between the Jedi Knights and the Sith Lords, character drama as our characters march towards their Episode 3 fates, and a tear-jerker or two.
Witness the end of the groundbreaking series. The final season of @StarWars: #TheCloneWars starts streaming Feb. 21 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rigthtoZtO— Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 22, 2020
Star Wars: The Clone Wars is an animated series that originally aired on TV, filling in the gap between the movies Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. It was intended to cover the eponymous Clone Wars and revolved around the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 will run weekly from February 17 on Disney+ for a total of 12 episodes when it releases.
