What you need to know
- The Final Fantasy VII Remake releases on March 3, 2020.
- It's getting a special edition vinyl soundtrack release for $79.98.
- The Final Fantasy VII Remake vinyl sountrack releases on January 31, 2020.
Vinyl soundtracks for video games have become a popular thing to collect over the past few years. While some may go with the easy-to-access digital versions of tracks, there are those collectors for whom vinyl will always reign supreme. If you fall into the latter category, you'll be interested in this latest announcement: there's a Final Fantasy VII Remake vinyl soundtrack releasing next year on January 31, 2020.
The limited edition soundtrack costs $79.98 and includes "music highlights" from both the original game and several tracks from the upcoming remake. You can pre-order the vinyl soundtrack on Amazon right now. If you'd like to know more about the Final Fantasy VII Remake, you can check out our comprehensive guide right here. If you're interested in taking a look at the Deluxe or Collector's Edition versions of the game, you can see all of the details, what's included and compare the two versions right here.
Vinyl
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Vinyl Soundtrack
Back to the classic
This limited edition 2-LP soundtrack is perfect for any vinyl collector, with several tracks from the original game and the upcoming remake included.
PlayStation
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Welcome to Midgar
The Final Fantasy VII Remake is the first part of the classic game, retold in bigger fashion than ever before. Stunning graphics and a new combat system bring life to the adventures of Cloud, Tifa and others in a way never seen before.
