Vinyl soundtracks for video games have become a popular thing to collect over the past few years. While some may go with the easy-to-access digital versions of tracks, there are those collectors for whom vinyl will always reign supreme. If you fall into the latter category, you'll be interested in this latest announcement: there's a Final Fantasy VII Remake vinyl soundtrack releasing next year on January 31, 2020.

The limited edition soundtrack costs $79.98 and includes "music highlights" from both the original game and several tracks from the upcoming remake. You can pre-order the vinyl soundtrack on Amazon right now. If you'd like to know more about the Final Fantasy VII Remake, you can check out our comprehensive guide right here. If you're interested in taking a look at the Deluxe or Collector's Edition versions of the game, you can see all of the details, what's included and compare the two versions right here.