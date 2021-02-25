What you need to know
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake came to PS4 on April 10th, 2020.
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be getting a PS5 release.
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 update is set to release on June 10, 2021.
While many of PlayStation's incredible PS4 games have been getting PS5 enhancements lately, most recently of course being Sony Santa Monica's God of War, a few were waiting to get enhanced. It looks to be that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be the next game to see major improvements on the PS5.
During today's PlayStation State of Play it was officially announced that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be coming to the PS5. On June 10, 2021 you will be able to explore Midgard in stunning 4K at 60FPS on PS5. The game will also be receiving a photo mode to show off these enhancements.
Now with all these enhancements, PS4 owners might be wondering what these upgrades might cost them. Luckily enough, if you already own Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4 you can upgrade to the PS5 version for free. This falls in line with several of PlayStation's other major games that have received free upgrades. Days Gone and God of War being the most recent upgraded titles on the PS5. Hopefully in the coming months we will hear more about upcoming PS5 upgrades.
