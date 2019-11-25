Aerith before a vast field in Final Fantasy 7Source: Square Enix

Square Enix has released several new screenshots from the Final Fantasy 7 remake for fans to enjoy. Some of them highlight the different characters, such as Reno and Jessie, as you can see below.

There's also some new screenshots showing off what is easily the cutest summon, Chocobo and Moogle. This duo can blast their foes away and stampede them with a flock of chobobos.

There's also a shot of Aerith in combat, as well as what her house now looks like.

It's not just new screenshots that fans have to enjoy however, as there's also some commentary from different developers working on the game, including the director, Nomura. In his comments, Nomura notes that this game, which focuses on the Midgar section of the original title, has been greatly expanded and that players may think they know everything coming but surprises are in store. "...but in this game new bosses will appear and add to the excitement of the story even more," he says.

Nomura also talked about how work has begun on the next installment of this remake, saying "We've already begun working on the next one as well, but I'm confident that playing through this title will expand your expectations just like the world that extends beyond Midgar." There is still no word on exactly how many parts the remake is being split into.

If you'd like to see more of the game, you can check out the lengthy trailer released for Tokyo Game Show 2019. Final Fantasy 7 is currently set to release for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

