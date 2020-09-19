The latest in the epic Final Fantasy series has been announced. Final Fantasy 16 for PlayStation 5 brings players a brand new story and characters set amidst familiar spirits, creatures, and monsters. Not much is known yet about Final Fantasy 16, but we here at Android Central have gathered everything you need to know before diving into this gorgeous action RPG.

What is Final Fantasy 16 for PS5?

The latest in the epic sci-fi fantasy series, Final Fantasy 16 (XVI) is a single player action RPG coming soon from Square Enix. Announced as a PS5 console exclusive on Sept. 17, 2020, Final Fantasy XVI promises to be the most stunning Final Fantasy yet. As with most Final Fantasy games, this one will feature entirely new characters in a new world with many familiar faces in the form of summoned spirits and monstrous foes.

Produced by Naoki Yoshida, the director and producer of Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn, as well as chief planner of Dragon Quest X and directed by Hiroshi Takai, assistant director of Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn, the Final Fantasy 16 project has expanded to include a full team. During the reveal, a trailer titled Awakening was released. The trailer revealed hints of a plot centered around the bodyguard of a special child, Joshua, who's the son of an Archduke and seems to carry the spirit of a familiar summon or Eikon within his body. After some pretty significant trauma, Joshua loses control of the Eikon within him, leading to a battle of epic proportions between Phoenix and Ifrit. Also depicted in the trailer were two other summons, Titan and Shiva, as well as a number of other familiar creatures, including a Malboro, a Coeurl, and several Chocobo. You can check out the trailer above. What we want from Final Fantasy 16 for PS5

Seeing as Final Fantasy 16 is being produced by the same Naoki Yoshida who directed and produced Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn, players have a lot to hope for from this project. Unlike many Final Fantasy games, A Realm Reborn has persisted in both maintaining and growing its player base well after the release of new Final Fantasy games. Although this is due in part to it being an MMORPG, the design and polish on A Realm Reborn has been widely praised by critics and fans alike. With each addition made to Final Fantasy 14, it has earned more praise, inspiring confidence that Final Fantasy 16 will share the solid gameplay, stunning artwork, and engaging story Yoshida is known for. Release date for Final Fantasy 16 for PS5

Square Enix has not yet provided a release date. Yoshida stated on the PlayStation Blog that more will be revealed in 2021 Although it was originally announced to include a PC version, currently Square Enix has no official plans for a release outside of the PS5. According to Piers Harding-Rolls on Twitter, Final Fantasy 16 will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 for at least six months, after which it could potentially be launched on PC. Additionally, it would remain console exclusive for at least six more months. There are no current confirmed plans to release on PC or Xbox Series X.