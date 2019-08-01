Google introduced the Files Go app in December 2017, allowing owners of low-end Android Go devices to transfer files between devices easily and also free up space. Last year, Google decided to rename the app to 'Files by Google' after it became quite popular even outside its target demographic. On August 1, Google announced in a new blog post that the lightweight app is now used by over 100 million people around the world every month.

To make the app even better, Google is adding two new features to it. The first one is an all-black dark theme option, which will help not just to minimize eye strain but also improve battery life if your phone has an AMOLED screen. On phones with LCD displays, however, the dark theme will not have any impact on battery life.

The other new feature is the addition of new controls to the audio player. When you listen to music or watch videos offline using the Files app, you will now be able to skip, rewind, or fast-forward using the new media controls. Both the new features are expected to be rolled out to everyone within the next few days.

Google also revealed that the Files app has helped users delete more than 300 duplicate files and 150 memes from forwarded messages every second. Files by Google is able to find and suggest files for removal thanks to the company's mobile vision technology.