The best football teams from around the world descend on Qatar this week for the delayed 2020 FIFA Club World Cup. Don't miss a moment with our Club World Cup live stream guide.

Taking place this February, instead of December 2020, the week-long tournament pits the winners of each region's Champions League against one another to decide which club deserves the title of world champion.

Running from February 4 and climaxing in the final on February 11, this tournament also serves as a test run of sorts for Qatar who are slated to hold the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup matches no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

What is the FIFA Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup is an international cup competition in men's soccer that is designed to bring the champions of various regions of the world together in a showpiece tournament.

The tournament usually involves seven teams — winners of the European, Asian, South American, North American, Oceania, and African Champions Leagues as well as the champions from the host nation's domestic league.

Liverpool of the Premier League are the current holders of the Club World Cup with La Liga's Real Madrid being the tournament's most successful side with four titles.

Who is playing in the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup?

German champions Bayern Munich earned their Club World Cup berth by winning the UEFA Champions League last term. They'll be hoping to notch a second Club World Cup victory this year.

Palmeiras only just lifted the 2020 Copa Libertadores trophy after seeing off fellow Brazilian side Santos in the final on January 30.

Egyptian team Al Ahly will represent Africa in this year's Club World Cup, earning their spot after defeating rivals Zamalek 2-1 in the CAF Champions League final back in November 2020.

Asia's entrant is Ulsan Hyundai who toppled Persepolis 2-1 in the AFC Champions League in December of last year with the CONCACAF Champions League winners Tigres UANL representing North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Auckland City, champions in New Zealand, were due to take part as Oceana's competitor but the Kiwi side withdrew from the competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA Club World Cup schedule: Where and when?

This 2020 instalment of the FIFA Club World Cup was due to take place in December, though the tournament was pushed back to February 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There was also no first-round tie due to the withdrawal of Auckland City.

The schedule is a follows, with matches split between Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar:

Second round: February 4, 2021

Tigres UANL v Ulsan Hyundai

Al Duhail v Al Ahly

Fifth-place play-off: February 7, 2021

Loser Second Round 1 v Loser Second Round 2

Semi-finals: February 7-8, 2021

Palmeiras v Winner Second Round 1

Winner Second Round 2 v Bayern Munich

Third-place play-off: February 11, 2021

Loser Semi-Final 1 v Loser Semi-Final 2

Final: February 11, 2021

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, and Australian broadcasters of the FIFA Club World Cup further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching matches from the 2020 tournament but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.