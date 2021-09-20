This past week, Apple held its annual September event where it hyped up its latest products, including the iPhone 13 series, the iPad mini 6, and the Apple Watch Series 7. But, judging by the scuttlebutt across the interwebs, most people seemed underwhelmed by what Apple announced this time around.

Following its usual cycle, Apple took down its virtual storefront in the early morning hours on Friday and then reopened it, allowing preorders on its new products. By all accounts, the preorder period was a massive success for Apple, as many reported reduced stock and a website that was overburdened by online ordering. And because many of our readers use Apple products every day, we wondered how many of those folks made an effort to preorder new gear.

Nearly 53% of respondents told us that they "didn't bother" preordering any of the new Apple products. In comparison, another 15% indicated that they might be interested but are content to take their time. However, almost one-third of readers said that they had preordered at least one of the new devices.

Did you preorder any of the new Apple products?

Android Central reader fuzzylumpkin said that they "haven't given Apple any money thus far, don't see a reason to now," and joeldf echoed that sentiment, saying that they "don't buy Apple products at all."

Here's what some of our respondents had to say over on Twitter:

Nope, waiting for the Pixel 6! — Mnguyea (@6bmomedge) September 18, 2021

I've always had Android phones, but I think I'm about to get an iPhone 13, got a month to decide! — Spencer Sheriff 🇬🇧 (@SJS2310) September 18, 2021

Nope i find it too boring for me. The pixel 6 Pro is a breath of fresh air in everyway that's what I'm excited for , i don't by phones for just power i like the features it comes with n Google pixels always have unique things — Mr.DadeCounty305 (@justchilliando) September 18, 2021

Our poll is now closed, but we'd still love to hear from you. Are you planning on picking up any of Apple's new products, or are you sticking with one of the best Android phones? Let us know in the comments below.