Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout launched on PS4 and PC earlier in August and as a part of its launch, it's been offered as a free download for anyone subscribed to PlayStation Plus (PS Plus). This strategy appears to have paid off in spades, as today PlayStation announced that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

As of today, Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time on a global basis. Congrats to @Mediatonic! pic.twitter.com/eYwtYMr3Nw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 26, 2020

In addition to the unknown-but-high number of players who have downloaded the game through PS Plus, it's also sold over 2 million copies on Steam in its first week and over 7 million as of today. If you haven't grabbed Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout yet, it's still available through PS Plus through the rest of August.

Season 2 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is being revealed at Opening Night Live at Gamescom on August 27 and it'll be interesting to see just what this update brings. The game doesn't support cross-play yet, so if you want to play with your friends you have to be on the same platform. Cross-platform play would be a fitting addition for the next season.

It's also possible we could see the game come to other platforms such as Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.