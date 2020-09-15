Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has taken the world by storm and the hits are going to keep on coming — quite literally, it turns out. Today, Mediatonic announced via PlayStation Blog that a midseason update is going live later in the day. This update is bringing a variety of changes, tweaks, and the long-teased Big Yeetus.

While Mediatonic isn't sharing exact specifics, players can expect new obstacles and challenges thrown into the existing game modes, though these tweaks won't always be triggered so you'll have to be on your guard. Meanwhile, Big Yeetus, described as a large hammer obstacle, is also making its way into the game with this patch. There's also a few small improvements that meant to provide a smoother gameplay experience.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was available for free through PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) in its first month and is the most-downloaded PS Plus game of all time. It's also crossed seven million copies sold on Steam.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2 is expected to go live in a few weeks and is adding several medieval-themed costumes and courses to the game. The game is currently available on PC and PS4.