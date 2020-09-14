As the summer months wind down and we move into the ember months, it's going to be a lot harder to hang out and socialise with friends. As such, Facebook is expanding Messenger's feature set with Watch Together, a new tool that will let you watch videos with your friends over a video call.

It'll work with both Messenger one-on-one video calls and Messenger Rooms, and a user can share any video that can be found on Facebook Watch. Facebook probably figures that as there are over 200M videos shared on Messenger and more than 100M video calls made daily, a little streamlining couldn't hurt.