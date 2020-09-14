What you need to know
- Facebook is rolling out a new feature known as Watch Together.
- It'll be available on Messenger for both iOS and Android.
- A case of accurate naming, the feature will let you view Facebook videos together with your friends — albeit obviously virtually.
As the summer months wind down and we move into the ember months, it's going to be a lot harder to hang out and socialise with friends. As such, Facebook is expanding Messenger's feature set with Watch Together, a new tool that will let you watch videos with your friends over a video call.
It'll work with both Messenger one-on-one video calls and Messenger Rooms, and a user can share any video that can be found on Facebook Watch. Facebook probably figures that as there are over 200M videos shared on Messenger and more than 100M video calls made daily, a little streamlining couldn't hurt.
Writing today, Facebook's Nora Micheva explained:
Just start a Messenger video call or create a Messenger Room then swipe up to access the menu and select Watch Together. From there you can select a video suggested for you or choose from a category such as 'TV & Movies,' 'Watched,' 'or 'Uploaded.' [...]You can watch videos with up to eight people on a Messenger video call and up to 50 people in Rooms. Watch Together is free and is rolling out globally this week in Messenger and Messenger Rooms on mobile for iOS and Android.
While not as good as a first-party implementation, Netflix Party was an extension that offered a similar experience for subscribers to the much more popular video-service which blew up in popularity this year. Whatever you feel about it, it's clear that there's a growing appetite for this kind of feature (that and the pre-existing watch party trend), and Facebook is taking advantage of that to draw more people into using Facebook Watch.
Best Android Messaging Apps in 2020
Are you still liking the Galaxy Note 20?
It's been almost a month since the Note 20 came out. Now that you've had the phone for a little bit, how are you still liking it?
Why the Galaxy Fit 2 looks like the fitness tracker of my dreams
Fitness trackers and fitness smartwatches are quickly moving towards bold new features and ways of monitoring your health. The Galaxy Fit 2 doesn't do any of those things, but as a trusty and reliable fitness band, it looks kind of perfect.
Oculus Quest 2 just got leaked by Facebook
Facebook just accidentally leaked the Oculus Quest 2. Specs, details, and several videos are here showing off the Oculus Quest 2.
Bring home the title with the best Fantasy Football apps for this season
Are you ready for the NFL season? Better question. Are you ready for the Fantasy Football season? These apps make sure you can dominate not only the draft, but the rest of the season on your way to bringing home the belt.