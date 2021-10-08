Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are down... again

Facebook can't seem to get it together. After dealing with a massive outage earlier this week that left its services unusable for nearly six hours, the company is dealing with yet another outage affecting its apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

It's unclear how widespread the problems are for each particular app, but Downdetector has shown an increase in reports across Facebook's services.

The company is aware that users are facing issues with its apps and says that it's working quickly to get service restored.

We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

Of course, that was the same exact response the company gave on Monday at the onset of its massive six-hour outage.

Earlier this week, Facebook blamed its outage on faulty configuration that even took down its internal services, making it difficult to address the problem. The company later apologized for the outage, recognizing how many people rely on its services globally for business and communication.

With any luck, Facebook learned from its earlier outage and its services won't be out for very long. Things seem to be gradually improving by the look of things on Downdetector, but we'll be on the lookout for official word from Facebook.

That said, it doesn't paint a great picture for the company after leaving so many in the dark just days ago.

Developing...