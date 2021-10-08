Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are down... again

What you need to know
- Facebook's apps and services are reportedly down again.
- The company is aware and working to fix the problem.
- This comes just after a massive outage took Facebook's platform down earlier this week.
Facebook can't seem to get it together. After dealing with a massive outage earlier this week that left its services unusable for nearly six hours, the company is dealing with yet another outage affecting its apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp.
It's unclear how widespread the problems are for each particular app, but Downdetector has shown an increase in reports across Facebook's services.
The company is aware that users are facing issues with its apps and says that it's working quickly to get service restored.
Of course, that was the same exact response the company gave on Monday at the onset of its massive six-hour outage.
Earlier this week, Facebook blamed its outage on faulty configuration that even took down its internal services, making it difficult to address the problem. The company later apologized for the outage, recognizing how many people rely on its services globally for business and communication.
With any luck, Facebook learned from its earlier outage and its services won't be out for very long. Things seem to be gradually improving by the look of things on Downdetector, but we'll be on the lookout for official word from Facebook.
That said, it doesn't paint a great picture for the company after leaving so many in the dark just days ago.
Developing...
Review: The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is health and fitness tracking done right
When you're seeking a highly efficient fitness watch, there are tons of options. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is a user-friendly smartwatch that covers the essentials in a fun yet organized manner.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max are two of the best phones you can buy right now. They offer incredible hardware, great cameras, and gorgeous designs, so let's take a look at what you get with each device and what's best for your needs.
Remembering the Google Pixel 1, five years on
We take a look back on the first "made by Google" phone, how it impressed us back in 2016 and how it set the stage for future Google handsets.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.