What you need to know
- Facebook has announced the rollout of a new News tab as part of a limited test in the U.S.
- The news section will appear as a home screen tab within the Facebook app for users.
- Some of the participating publishers include The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Bloomberg, and BuzzFeed News.
Facebook today announced that it is starting to test 'Facebook News' in the U.S. The dedicated Facebook News tab in the Facebook app will allow users to browse through news stories from major publications such as The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BuzzFeed, Bloomberg, Fox Business, NPR, and more. According to Recode, Facebook will be paying millions of dollars a year to some of the participating publishers for their content.
Campbell Brown, VP, Global News Partnerships and Mona Sarantakos, Product Manager, News at Facebook wrote in a blog post:
Journalism plays a critical role in our democracy. When news is deeply-reported and well-sourced it gives people information they can rely on. When it's not, we lose an essential tool for making good decisions.
People want and benefit from personalized experiences on Facebook, but we know there is reporting that transcends individual experience. We want to support both.
The Facebook News tab will feature "Today's Stories" that will be picked by a "team of journalists" to help users catch up on the news throughout the day. Facebook says users will be able to find new interests and topics on Facebook News, based on the news stories they read and share. Facebook News will also let users link their paid news subscriptions to their Facebook account and hide articles, topics, or publishers that they aren't interested in.
Facebook says only publishers that are in its News Page Index and those who abide by its Publisher Guidelines can qualify for inclusion. They will also need to have a "sufficiently large audience."
Facebook Libra loses support from Visa, Mastercard, eBay, and Stripe
How to update the software on your Google Pixel phone
One of the best parts of owning a Google Pixel is its regular software updates. Here's how you can make sure you never miss one.
Tying an update schedule to a price bump isn't a good look, Samsung
Taking initiative and sending out fast security updates is great and it should be the norm, not the exception.
Google Pixelbook Go review: Who needs Pro?
The Pixelbook Go is everything you need in a Chromebook, and a laptop.
The Oculus Quest isn't just for gaming — here are our favorite media apps
The Oculus Quest is a great way to get a giant screen in front of your eyeballs. Here are the best media apps to take advantage of that large virtual screen.