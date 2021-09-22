Facebook announces major executive shift as CTO steps down after 13 years

Facebook is getting a new CTO, one it hopes can help usher the company into the metaverse.

On Wednesday, Facebook CTO, Mike Schroepfer, announced that he is stepping down following 13 years with the company and that his role would be filled by the vice president of Facebook Reality Labs, Andrew Bosworth (Boz).

Bosworth was responsible for creating Facebook Reality Labs and played a key role in the News Feed, Messages, and Groups. He will continue to oversee the company's AR and VR efforts as CEO Mark Zuckerberg focuses on building the metaverse and transitioning Facebook further into hardware.

Schroepfer highlights how Bosworth has been a fundamental driving force in Facebook's AR/VR efforts, including Portal devices, the Oculus Quest 2, and related research.

These contributions are foundational components of our broader efforts to help build the metaverse. I'm confident and grateful for Boz's leadership and the deep and talented technical bench of leaders we have at the helm.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has been hyping up the metaverse plenty as of late, also expressed his excitement for Bosworth's new position, saying that he's "excited about the future of this work under Boz's leadership."

Facebook Reality Labs was responsible for launching the company's latest hardware effort with the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. There are also plans to launch an array of smart wearables that will work in tandem to help users simultaneously navigate the virtual and real world.