What you need to know
- Facebook launched Horizon Workrooms for Oculus Quest 2 today.
- The app is in open beta and allows office teams to collaborate in a virtual meeting room.
- Includes support for remote desktop alongside Outlook or Google Calendar.
Facebook announced on Thursday a new free virtual reality office collaboration app called Horizon Workrooms for the Oculus Quest 2.
The new app is currently in open beta, according to the Oculus blog. It offers a virtual meeting space modeled after a business room for workers to meet face-to-face without physically being in the same room. The room offers an infinite whiteboard that can be written on using the Quest 2 controller, customized based on basic conversation or presentation, and scale depending on the size of the group.
You'll either join your meetings with your Quest 2 headset as a personalized avatar — which were updated earlier this year — or through a video call on your computer. Horizon Workrooms supports up to 16 people in VR and 50 people in total, including video call participants. The app also uses the headset's spatial audio to hear people as if they were sitting in front or beside you.
Horizon Workrooms can also bring your entire computer into the app when paired with the Oculus Remote Desktop companion app for Mac and Windows; that way, you can take notes and share files in VR. Each room will come with a website link to grab notes or other items during meetings. You can also sync the meetings with Outlook or Google Calendar to send invites more easily.
Check out the announcement for more information on how to set up Horizon Workrooms. Here are the best seated VR accessories for Oculus Quest 2 in 2021 to help get through those virtual meetings in comfort.
