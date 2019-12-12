Facebook is adding an extra theme to Messenger as part of a Star Wars promotion. Now, users will be able to add a new Star Wars theme to their chats in addition to the ones that are already available.

Users can engage the new theme from the regular theme selection screen. Unlike other themes, it changes the background as well as the color of the chat bubbles as shown in the image above.

Facebook and Disney have also added reactions and a sticker pack to Messenger. So, aside from changing your chat background to a Star Wars-themed one, you'll be able to express your approval or disapproval of your friends' messages with Star Wars characters replacing the default set of react emojis. If you prefer to use stickers, those are available too.

Finally, Facebook has added new Star Wars-inspired AR effects to Messenger's camera. You'll be able to draft yourself as a Rebel pilot or drift through hyperspace with some of these new AR effects.

The new theme is available on Facebook Messenger right now.

