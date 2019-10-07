What you need to know
- Microsoft Excel recently hit 1 billion installs on Android.
- Excel is the third Microsoft app to hit the 1 billion install milestone on Android.
- Microsoft has several other apps that have millions of installs on Android.
Microsoft has been all-in on Android for years, and that effort shows in terms of install numbers. Microsoft Excel recently hit 1 billion installs on Android, making it the third Microsoft app to hit the 1 billion install milestone (via MSPU). Microsoft Word was the first Microsoft app to hit 1 billion downloads, followed by OneDrive.
The Google Play Store only updates the publicly facing install numbers for apps at milestone such as 50 million, 100 million, 500 million, and 1 billion, so it's hard to tell the exact date that Excel hit the 1 billion mark. It seems to have passed the milestone sometime over the weekend.
In addition to having dozens of apps on Android, Microsoft announced the Surface Duo last week, a folding Surface phone that runs Android. The new folding device will come out near the end of 2020.
Microsoft's 'folding' Surface Duo is a near-perfect execution of a very old idea
Several other Microsoft apps have impressive install numbers and could be the next to hit the 1 billion install milestone. Microsoft PowerPoint has over 500 million installs and Microsoft Edge, Your Phone, and Microsoft Launcher have over 10 million installs each.
