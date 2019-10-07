Microsoft has been all-in on Android for years, and that effort shows in terms of install numbers. Microsoft Excel recently hit 1 billion installs on Android, making it the third Microsoft app to hit the 1 billion install milestone (via MSPU). Microsoft Word was the first Microsoft app to hit 1 billion downloads, followed by OneDrive.

The Google Play Store only updates the publicly facing install numbers for apps at milestone such as 50 million, 100 million, 500 million, and 1 billion, so it's hard to tell the exact date that Excel hit the 1 billion mark. It seems to have passed the milestone sometime over the weekend.

In addition to having dozens of apps on Android, Microsoft announced the Surface Duo last week, a folding Surface phone that runs Android. The new folding device will come out near the end of 2020.

Several other Microsoft apps have impressive install numbers and could be the next to hit the 1 billion install milestone. Microsoft PowerPoint has over 500 million installs and Microsoft Edge, Your Phone, and Microsoft Launcher have over 10 million installs each.