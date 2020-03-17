Samsung really dodged a bullet in 2020. The company always releases its "regular" Galaxy line of phones at the beginning of the year, usually with an announcement and presentation right around the time of MWC. It then releases the Galaxy Note, complete with its own presentation and event later as summer is winding down. This year Samsung was able to get the Galaxy S20 phones built, boxed, announced, and on the shelves before the world was forced to react to the latest coronavirus spread and the COVID-19 illness it has created. Things could have looked a lot different for Samsung, and they are a lot different for every other company with a product to announce during the first half of 2020. Coronavirus and tech: Ongoing list of event cancellations, disruptions, product delays, and more

In the Android world, Samsung's Galaxy S line is the major announcement of the year, but it's certainly not the only phone announcement and not even the only phone(s) that we get excited about during the first six months of the season. Google will have the Pixel 4a, LG has gone ahead with plans to release the V60, OnePlus has the 8 and 8 Pro coming, and even Motorola has a few phones in the works. And the coronavirus pandemic will affect every single one of them. Most phones coming in 2020 are already being built. How far along they are will determine when we get to see them. We have to assume that all of these phones are already at some point in the production chain. If not, it's time to prepare for news that they are to be held back or canceled outright. It takes a long time to design and build a smartphone, and what you see as brand new today was being developed at least six months ago. It's also easy to say that if a company, say Google and the Pixel 4a, have phones that will be built on schedule, it should go on and launch as planned. We get to see a new set of commercials and read some first-day reviews, and a lucky few of us who order on day one will be able to get a new Pixel 4a. Then everyone else waits until the entire supply chain can overcome the mountains of backlog COVID-19 has caused, and more Pixel 4a phones can be built. In case you've never had to pay attention to a massive phone launch, the above scenario is a monumental disaster as far as fans go. Google not having enough Pixel phones at hand or Samsung having to backorder a Galaxy Note 20 is worse than the Grinch stealing Christmas and our birthdays, and even taking away our puppies and kitties. Fans who have been waiting for a particular product can be pretty loud and demanding.