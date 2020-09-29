Among Us is the latest multiplayer sensation that pits players against once another in a game of social deduction. Crewmates must work together and complete tasks while Imposters try to kill the crew and avoid detection. As the Imposter, there are a few ways to take the lives of your crew, especially if you don't want to get your hands dirty. Here is every way you can kill a Crewmate in Among Us.

Sabotage the ship

Imposters have the option of sabotaging the ship. Some sabotages, like turning off the lights, make it harder for the crew to get around and easier for you to escape. Others, like sabotaging the reactor or cutting oxygen, will kill the crew if they don't act fast enough. If you wait for the right opportunity, you could sabotage the ship and kill them all in one fell swoop. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines Just kill off the Crewmates

Sometimes, the simplest way to get rid of Crewmates is to kill them yourself. The best way to take down the crew yourself is to do your best to blend in with them. Fake your task and don't do anything too suspicious. Once you're alone with your victim, kill them with a quick stab in the back or gunshot to the head, and make a quick escape before somebody catches you. Manipulate everybody to make it to the end