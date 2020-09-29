Among Us is the latest multiplayer sensation that pits players against once another in a game of social deduction. Crewmates must work together and complete tasks while Imposters try to kill the crew and avoid detection. As the Imposter, there are a few ways to take the lives of your crew, especially if you don't want to get your hands dirty. Here is every way you can kill a Crewmate in Among Us.
Trust no one
Among Us
Don't get caught
Among Us is fun social deduction party game that is perfect with friends. Work together to find the imposter, or kill them all if you are the imposter.
Sabotage the ship
Imposters have the option of sabotaging the ship. Some sabotages, like turning off the lights, make it harder for the crew to get around and easier for you to escape. Others, like sabotaging the reactor or cutting oxygen, will kill the crew if they don't act fast enough. If you wait for the right opportunity, you could sabotage the ship and kill them all in one fell swoop.
Just kill off the Crewmates
Sometimes, the simplest way to get rid of Crewmates is to kill them yourself. The best way to take down the crew yourself is to do your best to blend in with them. Fake your task and don't do anything too suspicious. Once you're alone with your victim, kill them with a quick stab in the back or gunshot to the head, and make a quick escape before somebody catches you.
Manipulate everybody to make it to the end
Among Us is a social deduction game, which means that players must debate, manipulate, gather information, and lie to each other in hopes of uncovering the truth. An easy way to thin out the crew is to frame other members for murder. Planting seeds of doubt and mistrust will lead to false accusations. Just make sure you aren't too vocal, or you might bring suspicion onto yourself.
The thrill of the kill
These are all the ways you can kill the crew in Among Us. Death isn't always the end, though. Even if you're dead, you can still assist your crew by completing tasks. If you're a dead Imposter, you can still sabotage the ship and help the remaining Imposters secure the final kill. Whether you're part of the crew or an Imposter lurking in the shadows, you're sure to have a blast playing Among Us at your next party, whether you're playing in-person or online.
