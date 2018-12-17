Best answer: There's still some time before Kingdom Hearts 3 hits our consoles — and our hearts — right in the nostalgic feels, but right now we know of nine teammates for six of the worlds that will be fighting the darkness alongside Sora, Donald, and Goofy!

It's time to hustle up, Team Sora!

Now, I know what you're thinking folks. "How do they know who our teammates will be? Do they have some inside scoop?" I'm afraid there is no tea to spill here, my friends. I want to keep the surprises for plot points to a minimum, cause I'm a fan of the franchise too! So fear not, there will be no spoilers from here on out for significant plot points. All the information in this round up is based on all the trailers and artwork that has been available so far.

I will be able to give you all a round-up of who we know so far in each world to be on our side as we gear towards our fight with Xehanort (outside from the regulars of Donald and Goofy, naturally).