Best answer: There's still some time before Kingdom Hearts 3 hits our consoles — and our hearts — right in the nostalgic feels, but right now we know of nine teammates for six of the worlds that will be fighting the darkness alongside Sora, Donald, and Goofy!
Amazon: Kingdom Hearts 3 ($60)
It's time to hustle up, Team Sora!
Now, I know what you're thinking folks. "How do they know who our teammates will be? Do they have some inside scoop?" I'm afraid there is no tea to spill here, my friends. I want to keep the surprises for plot points to a minimum, cause I'm a fan of the franchise too! So fear not, there will be no spoilers from here on out for significant plot points. All the information in this round up is based on all the trailers and artwork that has been available so far.
I will be able to give you all a round-up of who we know so far in each world to be on our side as we gear towards our fight with Xehanort (outside from the regulars of Donald and Goofy, naturally).
|World (Franchise)
|Teammates
|Andy's Toy Box (Toy Story)
|Woody
Buzz
|Olympus (Hercules)
|Hercules
|The Caribbean (Pirates of the Caribbean)
|Captain Jack Sparrow
|San Fransokyo (Big Hero 6)
|Baymax
|Monstropolis (Monsters Inc.)
|Sully
Mike
|Kingdom of Corona (Tangled)
|Flynn
Rapunzel
So that's our roundup of who know will be on our side as we move forward. Who would you like see fighting with us against the darkness? Personally, I think Elsa's snow golem, Marshmallow, would be an excellent fit for Frozen! I'd also love to be able to team up with some of the gang from Twilight Town. I will take any excuse to help Haynor drop kick Xemnas!
Don't forget that Kingdom Hearts 3 is right around the corner folks, and is available on PS4 and Xbox One on January 29th 2019.
Game
Kingdom Hearts 3
For life and light, together we fight!
One of the most beloved gaming franchises is finally coming full circle, and Square Enix is getting the whole band back together. Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, and Riku are back — but so is Master Xehanort, who will stop at nothing to bring about a second Keyblade War! Fight alongside old friends, reformed foes, new characters to protect the light and seek out "The Key To Return Hearts."
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.