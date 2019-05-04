Whether it's May the Fourth or any other day of the year, it's always the perfect time to start up a new Star Wars game. There are only a handful of Star Wars games available on PlayStation 4 right now, but there are some classics and a new one on the way that's sure to spark some interest.
- ★ Featured favorite: Star Wars Battlefront II
- Kid-friendly: LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Multiplayer only: Star Wars Battlefront
- Coming soon: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- SNES classic: Super Star Wars
- Stay on target: Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Now this is podracing: Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- Become Jango Fett: Star Wars Bounty Hunter
- Branded cash grab: Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball
★ Featured favorite: Star Wars Battlefront II
In its single-player campaign, play as a member of Inferno Squad, an elite group of Imperial soldiers that are tasked with completing the Emperor's orders after the destruction of the second Death Star. You can also try out one of its several multiplayer modes and test your skills across the galaxy and across all eras in the franchise from the prequels to the sequels.
Kid-friendly: LEGO Star Wars: The Force AwakensStaff pick
Who doesn't love a good LEGO game? With LEGO Star Wars, you get the best of both worlds: a fun, child-friendly experience set in everyone's favorite galaxy. It's a great starting point to introduce younger fans to this generation's new lineup of heroes, and it can still be enjoyed by older fans as well.
Multiplayer only: Star Wars Battlefront
If you want a single-player campaign, you're out of luck with this one. Star Wars Battlefront is for those who prefer multiplayer-only. It certainly has less content than its successor, but EA was still finding its footing with the series. Play as dozens of your favorite heroes and villains from the original trilogy and sequels.
Coming soon: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Kind of cheating to add this on the list since it hasn't released yet, but it's also one of the most highly-anticipated Star Wars games in a long time, and has no multiplayer to speak of. Play as Jedi-turned-refugee Cal Kestis as he attempts to evade the Imperial Inquisitors hunting the remaining Jedi who survived.
SNES classic: Super Star Wars
This throwback originally released all the way in the back in the early 1990s and is based on the very first Star Wars film to ever hit theaters. This'll give you a taste of retro platforming gameplay and pixelated art style without needing to dust off your old SNES.
Stay on target: Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
Here's one for all of you Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones lovers. No one? Well, love it or hate it, Jedi Starfighter throws you into the Battle of Geonosis as you take to the sky to defeat the CIS. Its graphics may not have aged well since its release on PlayStation 2, but the gameplay holds up well enough.
Now this is podracing: Star Wars: Racer Revenge
Another PS2 classic, Star Wars: Racer Revenge introduces you to the wonderful world of Tatooine podracing, which we got to see in The Phantom Menace. If you're less of a shooter fan and prefer the thrill of racing, this is the game for you. Actor Hayden Christensen also returns to voice Anakin.
Become Jango Fett: Star Wars Bounty Hunter
It's not exactly canon anymore after Disney bought the Star Wars brand, but Bounty Hunter provides more of a backstory for Jango Fett that we didn't get to see in the films, and reveals just why he was chosen as the clone template for the Grand Army of the Republic.
Branded cash grab: Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball
There are a few different Star Wars pinball games, with an even larger number of add-ons you can buy for them, but we figured you can start with just one of them. It's hard to innovate on a game like pinball, so you don't need to purchase them all to feel like you're getting the complete experience. You're not missing out.
May the force be with you
The best Star Wars game you can get right now on PlayStation 4 is easily Star Wars Battlefront II. It rectified a lot of mistakes EA made with the first game, and though it suffered its own microtransactions controversy before release, it's since become a solid multiplayer and single-player title. Another solid pick that is fun for any age is LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
If you're looking for an older classic that you can sink your teeth into, try Star Wars Bounty Hunter. It's certainly no Star Wars 1313 — a cancelled game that never saw the light of day (RIP) — but it still gives you that feeling of playing a bad guy.
