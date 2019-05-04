Whether it's May the Fourth or any other day of the year, it's always the perfect time to start up a new Star Wars game. There are only a handful of Star Wars games available on PlayStation 4 right now, but there are some classics and a new one on the way that's sure to spark some interest.

★ Featured favorite : Star Wars Battlefront II In its single-player campaign, play as a member of Inferno Squad, an elite group of Imperial soldiers that are tasked with completing the Emperor's orders after the destruction of the second Death Star. You can also try out one of its several multiplayer modes and test your skills across the galaxy and across all eras in the franchise from the prequels to the sequels. $15 at Amazon

May the force be with you

The best Star Wars game you can get right now on PlayStation 4 is easily Star Wars Battlefront II. It rectified a lot of mistakes EA made with the first game, and though it suffered its own microtransactions controversy before release, it's since become a solid multiplayer and single-player title. Another solid pick that is fun for any age is LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

If you're looking for an older classic that you can sink your teeth into, try Star Wars Bounty Hunter. It's certainly no Star Wars 1313 — a cancelled game that never saw the light of day (RIP) — but it still gives you that feeling of playing a bad guy.

