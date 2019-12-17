Disney Plus's first and biggest hit to date has been the Star Wars universe series entitled The Mandalorian. While we've all gone goo goo ga ga for The Child, aka Baby Yoda, there is a whole host of other fascinating characters in the show. Here is our initial ranking of all of the characters in The Mandalorian, in descending order from worst to first. Do you agree with our assessment? Oh, and a spoiler warning is in effect. So, if you haven't caught up, you should!

#29 - Winta

Winta is the daughter of Omera, a villager in a krill farm on the planet Sorgan in the Outer Rim. She is cute but has a very minor roll in episode four, mostly limited to playing with The Child.

#28, 27, and 26 - Trapper Wolf, Jib Dodger, and Sash Ketter

These may be some of the silliest "human" names in the series thus far (Jib Dodger sounds like Jammie Dodgers, one of Dr. Who's favorite treats). These three minor characters come in at the end of episode six to lay waste to the space station that Ran Malik and Qin call home after Qin's rescue by The Mandalorian.

#25 - Davan

Davan is a lowly New Republic soldier who appears to be the only human crew member aboard the New Republic prisoner ship holding Qin (and many other prisoners). His indecision in the face of the prison break costs him dearly.

#25 and #24 - Caben and Stoke

Caben and Stoke are two krill farmers also from Sorgan, who journey through the forest at night to find The Mandalorian to persuade him to join their fight against a band of marauding Klatooinian raiders who are terrorizing their village.

#23 - Riot Mar

This dude just made me mad. He was the one piloting the spaceship that chased after the Mandalorian at the beginning of episode five and was then shot down in a blaze of glory. Good riddance!

#22 - Jawas

These little robed robbers roam the deserts of Tatooine, taking everything they can get their hands on. Just once, I'd like to see a Star Wars character drop kick one into a canyon. Ooteedee!

#21 - Dr. Pershing

Dr. Pershing was a smarmy weakling of a character, but possibly not as evil as his former imperial co-conspirators. This was the dude who demanded of The Client and The Mandalorian that The Child be returned alive (granted so that he could perform experiments on it). Not quite Dr. Mengele, but not far off either?

#20 - Mythrol

Mythrol (played by Horatio Sanz) was the affable and rather disgusting first bounty found by the Mandalorian at the beginning of episode one. He is a member of a species that is part humanoid, part amphibious and is prized for their... musk. Eww.

#19 - IG-11

I saw IG-11 described on a Star Wars wiki site as "naive" bounty droid, and I kinda love that description. We first encounter this droid in episode one when it and the Mandalorian lay siege to the compound where the Child is hidden, and right away you can tell that it is a bounty hunter to be reconned with. It does, however, have several moments of self-doubt and surrender (bounty hunter imposter syndrome?), and doesn't really question the Mandalorian when he says he's a guild member, nor does it keep its guard up when they discover the Child. RIP IG-11.

18 - Q9-0

Q9-0 is a droid that is part of Ran Malik's crew whose job it is to expertly pilot the rescue squad to the New Republic prisoner ship and back. The droid has a witty sense of humor (at least, to me), but he loses cool points for trying to hurt the Child. Good thing the Mandalorian arrives on time! The best part about Q9-0 is that his voice is that of Moss from The I.T. Crowd!

#17 - Fennec Shand

Played by Ming-Na Wen (who I loved on E.R.), Fennec Shand is an assassin that the Mandalorian helps to track down and capture while his spaceship is being repaired in Mos Eisley, Tatooine (are there more than like, 10 planets, in this galaxy?). I would've liked to see more of her, but Toro Calican kills her at the end of episode five.

#16 - Moff Gideon

This character is said to be a former imperial governor now fallen on hard times. He only appeared at the end of episode five, so we've yet to see who or what he will become. Is he a bounty hunter? A crime syndicate leader? Something else? I can't wait to find out!

#15 - Peli Motto

Another great cameo appearance (this time by Amy Sedaris), Peli Motto is a scrappy mechanic in Mos Eisely. She and her goofy repair droids contract to fix The Mandalorian's damaged spaceship, only to find the Child walk right into her arms. She ends up being not only a good and fair mechanic but a great and doting babysitter as well!

#14 - Toro Calican

In the nearly lawless post-Empire world we find the Mandalorian operating in, it's no surprise that there are several scoundrels and double-crossers, and Toro Calican certainly fits this mold. Though he starts out episode five as a weak novice trying to gain guild membership, he eventually is tricked by Fennec Shand into double-crossing the Mandalorian. This... doesn't end well for Toro. Ah well!

#13 - Omera

Omera is the mother of Winta and lives in the krill farm/village on Sorgan. She has a relatively minor role, and the only reason why I ranked her this high is that I really hoped that her spark with the Mandalorian would've ignited into a romantic interlude. Who knows if he will ever return to her, but I'm sure I'm not alone in wondering what might have been. Sigh.

The secondary crew 12 through 6