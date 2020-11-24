Black Friday sales are in full swing, with slashed prices on all sorts of tech, video games, and accessories. There's also some discounted stuff worth grabbing if you're into the history of different video games. BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development is a book that breaks down the history of this iconic video game studio since it was founded in 1995.

BioWare is responsible for classic role-playing titles like Baldur's Gate, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and more. At 328 pages, this hefty book goes over the details behind all the games you know, as well as the titles that never completed development. Featuring first-hand information from developers both formerly and currently at BioWare, this is a tome that fans won't want to miss out on. At $37, you can grab this for a nice discount, as it usually runs for $50 retail price.