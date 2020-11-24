Black Friday sales are in full swing, with slashed prices on all sorts of tech, video games, and accessories. There's also some discounted stuff worth grabbing if you're into the history of different video games. BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development is a book that breaks down the history of this iconic video game studio since it was founded in 1995.
BioWare is responsible for classic role-playing titles like Baldur's Gate, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and more. At 328 pages, this hefty book goes over the details behind all the games you know, as well as the titles that never completed development. Featuring first-hand information from developers both formerly and currently at BioWare, this is a tome that fans won't want to miss out on. At $37, you can grab this for a nice discount, as it usually runs for $50 retail price.
Untold history
BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development
Discover new key details
BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development is a new collection from Dark Horse Books that gathers together information on games completed at BioWare, both successful titles and the ones that never saw the light of day.
BioWare's influence on role-playing games can't be overstated. From helping to design some of the first western RPGs and completely innovating in original stories alongside franchises like Star Wars, BioWare has a long history even before it was acquired by Electronic Arts.
Some of BioWare's iconic franchises are continuing with the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition remaster coming in 2021, while a new Mass Effect game altogether is further out. The next Dragon Age is also in development, though there's still so much we don't know.
