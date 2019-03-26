The European Parliament has approved the controversial bill that will bring widespread reforms to how copyrighted content is governed online. The EU introduced the directive back in 2016, putting forth new guidelines for sharing copyrighted content across platforms like YouTube, Google News, and Facebook.

Under Article 13 — which deals with how copyrighted content is uploaded to the internet — tech giants like Google and Facebook will be liable for the content that's posted on their platforms. The clause states that users must get permission from the rights holder before uploading copyright content, but the onus is on the platform to ensure it isn't hosting material posted without a copyright.

To do so, Facebook and YouTube will have to set up upload filters to make sure they're not hosting copyrighted content without the requisite permissions. Another part of the bill — Article 11 — states that news aggregators like Google News should pay publications for distributing their articles in newsfeeds: