One of the big selling points with the Essential Phone was supposed to be a magnetic accessory system that would allow for all sorts of fun modules. The only one that's actually come to market so far is the 360-degree camera, but now Essential's confirmed its next accessory is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Similar to the 360-camera, this headphone jack adapter will snap onto the back of the Essential Phone using its two-pin connection system. You can already bring back the 3.5mm port using a regular USB-C adapter, but Essential says this will offer an "audiophile-grade amp" for enhanced tunes. It'll be available this summer and pricing details are still unknown. Essential goes on to say that:

The Audio Adapter HD can fit almost all types of 3.5mm headphones and is crafted from machined titanium for exceptional durability. Plus, with Click technology, you can charge your phone and listen to music simultaneously.