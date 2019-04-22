With Avengers: Endgame set to premiere in just a couple of days, the world of Fortnite is once again getting in on the promotion. Earlier today, developer Epic teased another crossover event between the two iconic brands.

Not much other information has been revealed about the crossover, but a teaser image of a character from Fortnite holding Captain America's shield has been released, along with the tagline "whatever it takes," which is also the tagline for the upcoming film. The date of the proposed crossover, April 25, 2019, is also when the movie premieres across the country.

Changing Fortnite in a snap

This won't be the first time that Fortnite has dipped its toes into the waters of movie crossovers. Last year, Epic and Marvel teamed up to bring Thanos into the game via a limited time mode that allowed players to find the Infinity Gauntlet in the game and turn themselves into the Mad Titan. The limited-time mode was a smash hit, and since then players have been clamoring to get even more Marvel content into the game.

While we don't know exactly what the upcoming game mode will revolve around, it wouldn't be surprising to see players getting a chance to wield Captain America's shield in some capacity. Players are still hoping to be able to buy actual skins based on the Avengers, too. Perhaps Epic will have multiple surprises for us when more is announced. In the meantime, there's not much we can do but wait for more information. With only three days left until the movie releases, we thankfully won't have to wait too long.

